Taking place on Friday 27th May, M/Y Harle acted as the perfect platform for Nicholas Frankl, Founder and CEO of My Yacht Monaco, to host the must-attend party of the 2011 Monaco Grand Prix.

A variety of sponsors, such as Fisker Automotives, Asprey, Luxor and Spyker joined forces with My Yacht Monaco to make the evening onboard Harle an outstanding occasion which kept the atmosphere of the Grand Prix going until the small hours of the morning.

As people walked on to the yacht past the showcase of Fisker Automotive latest Karma model - the world’s first premium electric plug-in hybrid - and the Spyker supercar, parked on the red carpet, they were handed a glass of champagne with floating flakes of gold inside, courtesy of Luxor, who also provided guests with the fascinating demonstration of a model being painted in pure gold in the upper saloon.

Whilst the yacht filled up with glamorous guests from across the festival, crowds were then treated to the honour of meeting Prince Albert II of Monaco who came aboard to enjoy the evening and sign the impressive display of paintings and automotive designs presented by Henrik Fisker, CEO of Fisker Automotive, and artist Fareen Butt.

Numerous high profile guests were in attendance that evening, including Michelle Rodriguez, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Michael Saylor, Prince Mishaal, Princess Dona, Paddy Byng, CEO of Asprey, Jamie Edmiston of Edmiston, Bob Horner, SVP of Bombardier Jets, Darell Aviss, President of Swiss Trust, and Sovereign Prince of Monaco, Albert II offered a real buzz to the crowd of influential guests who eventually brought the yacht to capacity as the DJ worked and Chateau D'Esclans wine and Luxor champagne flowed and guests flipped through Haute Living magazines.

My Yacht Monaco, founded by Nicholas Frankl, is a world renowned company which provides high-net-worth individuals attending the Monaco Grand Prix a luxury experience to suit their every specification – offering a taste of true sophistication whilst in the midst of one of the most sophisticated and dynamic places in the world.

Superyachts.com is proud to act as one of the media partners for the event; we are looking forward to bringing you more interviews, footage and photos from the most recent edition of the Monaco Grand Prix.