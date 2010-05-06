MYBA was founded in 1984 by a group of influential yacht brokers with the objective of furthering standards, professionalism and ethics in the superyacht industry. The MYBA Charter Yacht Show is attended by some of the most prestigious charter and brokerage professionals across the world.

Hosted on the Porto Antico (Ancient Harbour) in Genoa, the MYBA Charter Show 2010 welcomes visitors to view superyachts on display and abundant exhibition areas. This year, MYBA has worked to reduce the carbon footprint of the event, balancing emissions from electricity used at the show by Yacht Carbon Offset.



Superyachts exhibiting at the MYBA Charter Show this year include the 90m Nero, 62m Bistango, 60m Cloud Nine, 56.7m Bad Girl and the luxurious 26m Golden Compass.

Tuesday’s events presented a seminar on “Destinations” rounded off by the MYBA Gala Dinner at Villa Lo Zerbino. On Friday, yacht viewing will close at 5pm to make room for a crew party in the evening.

Saturday 8th May will see a variety of after-show events, with a rugby tournament, beach-volley match, golf tournament; a guided cultural tour and further crew festivities.