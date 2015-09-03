Offering a networking platform for brokers, agents and yachts operating in the Adriatic region, the event has received wide-spread support from the industry including from leading companies such as Edmiston, Northrop and Johnson, Camper and Nicholsons, Ocean Independence and Burgess.

As well as the yachts on display, all participants are also invited to join a seminar programme sponsored by Regent Porto Montenegro, the 5-star hotel that opened last year, which will include a panel and presentation by EasyTax and Rosemont Yacht Services on tax and registration regulations in Montenegro and the wider Adriatic region.

Furthermore, each evening will present an opportunity to relax, network and sample Porto Montenegro’s facilities via a series of social events with partners Berba Tax-free Wine Provisioning and International Yacht Collection.

Over the last few years, Montenegro has become the new superyacht hotspot of the Mediterranean. Its yacht-friendly legislation, outside EU tax benefits and rapidly growing infrastructure has superyachts flocking year-round to use this advantageous charter base and explore the 4,000-plus islands which line the coast from Croatia to Greece.

The MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show at Porto Montenegro is a new B2B event, bringing together international brokers, agents and yachts to discover the developing infrastructure and exceptional cruising grounds of Montenegro and the surrounding region.