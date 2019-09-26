FM Architettura symbolises the definition of Italian luxury design. The inspiration behind their design house is evident. From their stunning real estate portfolio, to their interior masterpieces in yachting, their projects of today remains as dynamic as ever, yet still delivering the unmatched quality quintessential to Italian designers.

The Owner Francesca Muzio commented on their current portfolio, and how the design house stays inspired; "Working across superyachting, luxury hotel and residences, we believe the environment we surround ourselves plays into the people, lifestyle and passions"

"We're inspired by the culture and the way they live", shares Francesca, who travels from Beirut to Istanbul, soaking in the cultural landscape of each destination, and bringing this with her to utilise within the wider vision of the company.

The studio's glossy luxury real estate projects, enviable in their location and equally as desirable in their appeal, the Italian leaders work collaboratively for quality ; "The way we work is by paying attention to the artisans. Eleven years since opening the studio, we involve almost 500 artisans around where we're based in Ancona" shares Francesca.

But how does the world of yacht design differ to that of real estate? FM Architettura explain their approach, one that takes a refined skill and innovation, equal in its challenge. "Of course the way we work is we approach the project similarly" shares the Owner. "We start with a deep brainstorming with a client, whether superyacht or residences is the same thing. However superyachts are my passion"

"The expectation is high and the technology is advanced" however, for this design studio, approaching different kinds of projects and being flexible makes it the most "exciting!"

Waku remains one of their finest superyacht projects to date. Francesca shares more about this eye-catching superyacht style icon; describing the yacht as a "pure design" inspired by Sardinian fabric, much like the way this is woven in the local Italian community. We can't think of anything more inspiring, artistic or enterprising than the approach of these Italian leaders; FM Architettura d'Interni.