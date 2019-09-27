Part of the Beneteau Group which holds over 135 years of experience in the industry, MonteCarlo Yachts entered into an important 11th year in 2019. “2019 has been extremely important because it’s the moment in which we launched the second generation of our yachts,” Fabrizio explained. We launched 3 new yachts in a row, a new 66, a new 70 and a 76, so quite important. We entered into the phase of maturity, all the feedback and good things our customers have been transferring to us and those good ideas and improvements have been implemented into the new generation of MonteCarlo yachts. We hope it will be as successful as the first.”

MonteCarlo announced the first project in production from the CNB luxury sailing yacht line in July, and is working hard on delivering more. “We are running right now the launch of the first CNB 76. We want to show you not only motor yachts but also luxury sailing yachts,” said Fabrizio.

Although MonteCarlo is a fairly recent addition when it comes to the history of Italian shipyards, they have quickly carved out their place in the market. “Our contribution is going to be in the direction of trying to marry the French culture with the Italian ‘Made in Italy’ culture, which we try to develop in the most industrial way, but still making sure that there is consistency with the values of Made in Italy which are pure craftsmanship, fine details and style to the maximum.”

Earlier this year, MonteCarlo opened its new offices in Porto Montenegro, and Fabrizio shared the company’s inspiration for setting up in the Balkan paradise. “Montenegro is one of the magic places where you do yachting. Before reading your ‘In Depth’ magazine I didn’t know that, and I agree with the quote from Lord Byron that it is one of the most magical places where the land meets the sea, and we are very proud of having a nice office there. It was important to be there with our customers.”

New projects and new offices make for an exciting time ahead with MonteCarlo Yachts, and we look forward to hearing more from them in the near future.