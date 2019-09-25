Sustaining their position as a leading brokerage across the industry, Northrop & Johnson defines their experience this year as 'remarkable'. Over the last 30 years, the brokerage has remained a firm leader within their sector. With latest developments from a new website and a thriving portfolio of listings, nothing can stop this enviable brokerage.

Kevin, keen to share the contagious energy and excitement having worked with a team of such a high standard and relentless passion; "I'm honoured to work with the finest team in the industry. The people who have come to Northrop & Johnson over the years are the best and the brightest and i'm very proud of them".

But what key intiatives are the brokerage taking to reach new demographics? From partnership deals, most specifically with luxury jet company Netjets, to a selection of other collaborative developments, the firm prides itself on staying at the forefront of innovation, M/Y Solo built by Tankoa, the fantastic charter listing of Northrop & Johnson, proves just this. The stand-out vessel with a crew of 18 people the boat described as having "a winter garden, a beach club" as well as being "very modern", it remains one of the stand-out vessels turning heads across the industry. It's futuristic allure and unique sense of place transforms guests onboard into a realm of glamorous sophistication.

However with a global presence, their unique projects continue to thrive beyond simply a U.S demographic. Their several new-builds and experimental outlook continue to prove their success comes with drive and innovation.

Heading to The Bahamas this winter, we'll be keeping our eye on the enviable M/Y Solo, listed with Northrop & Johnson, a stand-out listing of unrivalled credibility.