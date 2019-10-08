The interview started with an update, on both the ACREW business model and the new schemes and services on offer. Abi began, “Historically we worked with business through a sponsorship model, but moving through the times we’ve adapted that and we’ve now launched the ACREW Business Membership.”

But what will this new improved product include? “Businesses are invited to join us for only 2000 dollars per annum as a turnkey price and within that they can work to run workshops with us, seminars, discussion groups at any of our 15 events over the year, and they also have access to our private members club lounge during the Monaco Yacht Show next year,” Abi explains the exciting new concept that hopes to improve the skills of Captains, crew and those in the industry to improve the superyacht experience for owners and charter guests worldwide.

Speaking about the future of ACREW in detail, Abi also shared information about a new event focused specifically at family offices. A sign of expansion, improvement and commitment to revolutionising the services within our industry. We look forward to seeing it all in action!