With Amels celebrating 100 years in the superyacht industry, Victor began by sharing a little of what he feels has established Amels as a leading luxury builder. “It is almost 20 years ago now that we introduced what we call the Limited Editions concept. It means we can work quickly and build boats for clients while still customising them and building at the highest quality with great value.” Amels’ philosophy originates in an idea that their founder took from the commercial shipbuilding world and applied successfully to the superyacht building world, and the shipyard now has a portfolio of 7 different designs offering different categories of vessel.

The Monaco Yacht Show 2019 is, as Victor says, Amels’ “biggest and best show ever.” Amels has 5 boats on display, which include their flagship yacht Here Comes The Sun, Aurora Borealis and an Amels 180 – the first of the Limited Edition Series which has already sold 25 units.

On upcoming projects to come out of the Dutch shipyard, Victor was excited to talk about two upcoming collaborations with esteemed designer Espen Øino. The two industry giants have a fully custom 78 metre superyacht progressing smoothly in production, with the hull set to be completed soon. The other will be a new limited editions 60 metre project which both Amels and Espen will be displaying to visitors at the Amels stand on T Dock from 3pm today.

Looking to the future of the industry, Victor believes that a trend of owners with a desire to venture further afield is changing the way in which builders are thinking. Amels have already responded to this demand with the release of their Sea Explorer concept in 2015, which is capable of these more daring ventures. This is something Amels are able to achieve through their partnership with Damen. “It is a beautiful combination of the knowledge Damen has in the commercial world, building rugged vessels, together with the knowhow of Amels in the top luxury segment.”

Amels currently has 14 superyachts in construction, including the largest yacht support vessel at 75 metres, and the first Sea Explorer is due to hit the water later this year.