Delivered in 2017 by the Palumbo brand, it has been quite the year of stardom for M/Y Sarastar. She featured in Netflix’s hit film ‘Murder Mystery’ with Jennifer Aniston and features a sleek and stylish design filled with a dark and sumptuously elegant interior. Sat against the glamour of Port Hercule, 60m Sarastar, which is listed for sale and charter with Camper & Nicholsons, proved its worth as a yacht fit for the complete entertainment experience.

The Luca Dini-designed yacht boasts extensive luxurious seating areas throughout, with a large beach club transforming into an exquisite outdoor bar, while the stunning marble details showcase Italian sophistication at its best. Guests were in awe of the chic style and luxurious comfort on offer, and presented the perfect mis-en-scene for a night of indulgence.

Guests of the party flowed through the three cascading decks of the Mondomarine flagship, admiring the timeless design and contrast of palettes that make her such a unique creation. With De Watere on hand to ensure glasses were kept topped up with fine Champagne, (boutique handbag sized bottles too-perfect for on the go!) guests moved from the ambient Main Deck bar down to the touch-and-go helipad at the bow, where they shared their thoughts on another fast-paced week in Monaco.

With space to accommodate 12 guests in 6 luxurious suites on this lavishly spacious superyacht, the asking price for Sarastar is €45,000,000. Alex Lees-Buckley is the representative ready to deal with enquiries on this magnificent Italian masterpiece.

As we begin to close the doors on the Monaco Yacht Show of 2019 it seems a stylish end to the week onboard such a stylish superyacht masterpiece, was a must.