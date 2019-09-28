This year’s show has seen Baglietto exhibit 55m motor yacht Severin, a boat which Michele believes demonstrates the shipyard’s progression over recent years. “It is a platform well known by the shipyard, says Michele, “it is a real milestone for us at the moment, it is hull number 6 of the series, even if we did a lot of improvements in the last year.”

Baglietto extended the platform from 54 to 55 metres in order to adjust the stern and incorporate a large beach area, which Michele sees as setting the yacht apart from others in its category. “It is totally different from the past and from what you find on the market right now. One of the pluses is that we have one of the most beautiful Sun Decks I’ve ever seen, we are more than 26m in length that in this category is the best.”

Since a change in ownership and management in 2012, with Baglietto becoming part of the Gavio Group, Michele believes the greatest change has been in the modernisation of the shipyard which has allowed it to take on such innovative projects. Baglietto is “one of the most modern shipyards in Europe,” says Michele, “we have 3 new modern sheds to have total control of constructions and facilities to be more efficient and offer a better quality to clients.” The latest of Baglietto’s facilities is due to be opened next Spring.

Baglietto are currently working on a new series of superyachts that will start at 65 metres. The Baglietto V-Line was revealed at Cannes as a modern and unique design in collaboration with Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini. Mr Gavino admitted there have already been enquiries on the project, but that work is still to be done.