“It was a big effort,” said Fusignani of Benetti’s gigayacht world record, “an important effort and I think all of the organisation of Benetti joined in this big effort. In 100 days we launched 3 gigayachts, and we have already delivered the first after only four months of the launch, and the next one will come very soon.” The 108m FB275 was delivered at the end of July, the largest of the three yachts, with FB 272 and FB 277 due to be delivered soon.

With Benetti now firmly established in the giga realm, Mr Fusignani was probed as to whether the shipyard’s vision was now to build bigger yachts. “Yes, it is necessary to build bigger because it is a fantastic experience, you can also impact in a positive way the production of megayachts, but it is also necessary to do this in the right way, step by step.”

With bigger and more powerful yachts always comes the topical question of how they are adapting to a society that demands more sustainable approaches. “We are starting to work with new materials,” answered Franco, “we are also one of the founders of Water Revolution, an association with a specific scope to develop scientific parameters to measure the impact of new the technology of new materials on the boat to have a more eco- friendly environment.”

Another of the investments Benetti are making in the future is the development of hybrid diesel-electric engines to allow for 15-18% lower consumption, reducing both money spent and pollution emitted.

Looking ahead to the new challenges faced by a shift in demographic of superyacht owner, Fusignani sees younger owners as wanting something different from their fathers. “They like an open boat where they are able to spend a lot of time outdoors, on toys and in the sea. They no doubt enjoy the boat in a different way.” Benetti have accommodated this trend and very soon will be launching a new family explorer, however the classic and harmonious Benetti approach will continue to dominate the shipyard’s builds.