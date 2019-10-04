Three years ago at the Monaco Yacht Show, Latitude Yachts brought with them the 3rd largest Catemeran in the world. Today, they may not be exhibiting a superyacht, but they come with exciting news to break the boundaries of the yacht build and the yacht buying experience.

In terms of yacht purchase, Latitude Yachts come with the news of an exciting crowd-funding project. Latitude Investment sector cater to investors looking to be a co-founder or co-owner of a yacht, designed by their in-house design team in Singapore. We asked how this innovation will contribute to the current superyacht scene of today; "This is the opportunity for people from the industry and others interested in superyachts to be a part of this process and gain profit from that" shares Vladamir Mironoff, Business Development Director for Latitude Yachts.

While the shipyard pride themselves in innovating by introducing unique investment schemes, it is their innovation within yacht build that remains the driving force of the shipyard.

Noted by Vladamir during his time at the show is the lack of diversity in yachts appearance, style and character. Vladamir shares; "90% of the yachts i've noticed they all have a similiar design." He continues; "What Latitude Yachts is doing and offering is going to the next step of technology, bring the future closer."

How the shipyard drive forward in doing this is through unique material, eye-catching designs and larger yachts than ever built as full-carbon superyachts. "I'm talking about the full-carbon superyachts 50-metres and more" shares Vladamir. "Shaping them so totally different. Something you can see in picture but not in person at the Monaco Yacht Show"

With the drive and commitment to contributing something new, fresh and innovative within the superyacht design landscape of today, Latitude Yachts continue their mission to bring more strikingly spectacular superyacht styles to the water, inspired by an industry with so much more to achieve...