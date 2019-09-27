Sunseeker has been building yachts since 1969, and at the Monaco Yacht Show this year they revealed that over 137 boats have been built over 100 feet in length. The latest of those will be the 133 model, which Robertson says is “really starting to push what our clients are demanding more comfort, more space and more efficiency.” Sunseeker plans to have the 133 on display in Monaco in two years’ time.

The Chinese-owned British builder has plans to expand all of its yacht ranges, but is particularly focused on the 70 to 100 foot range, where Robertson sees an increase in demand. Looking for partners in this range, Sunseeker last year partnered with Icon in Holland, and at this year’s show announced a new partnership with Pendennis.

Building bigger also means incorporating innovative green designs, an important aim of Sunseeker. Last year the all-aluminium flagship 161 model was announced, a yacht which embraces both the company’s larger and more efficient aims. Much work has gone into the development of the model this year, with a design that looks to reach maximum efficiency while still offering the great entertainment spaces and performance that is demanded of yacht owners.

Commenting on the need for efficient thinking, Robertson said “the whole industry has to embrace it. It can’t be just one thing, it has to be the whole design. From the underwater design, how efficiently it runs in the water, through to the systems and the materials. We are really pushing hard on all angles of that, with Icon and our other partners.”

An exciting future lies ahead for Sunseeker, and we look forward to covering their progress in realising these ambitions.