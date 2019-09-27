The GTT (Grand Touring Transatlantic) range designed with Porsche is aimed at building efficient hybrid yachts that are able to reach high speeds and complete transatlantic crossings while in full comfort. On display at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show is the GTT115, one of seven to be built. “We decided to work with Porsche to create something special,” says Marco, “and the result is a boat that can go 21 knots for more than 3000 miles, so we can cross the ocean. The level of comfort on board is outstanding because we invested a lot in naval architecture.”

GTT115 is built on a fast displacement hull that ensures the yacht can remain flat on the water when reaching high speeds. The design has reduced vertical acceleration in order to create these comfortable cruising conditions. Built with a hybrid propulsion, GTT115 can cruise for more than 5000 miles powered by electric propulsion, and while so much work has gone into the engineering of the yacht, she still boasts a unique design. “With Porsche we created something that, even here in Monaco where it is not one of the biggest at 35m, we can say that in terms of design she is one of the best.” Among her individual features is a special Rhodium Silver colouring by Porsche, and connections with the Porsche design run throughout the yacht.

Dynamiq is set up for a prosperous future, with the construction of a new facility in Italy now complete. “We have a very nice new shipyard, larger than before because we needed to increase our production, so clients are always invited to visit. We are very busy.” The first boat that will be launched from Dynamiq’s new facility will be the GTT135, a 41m yacht from the same range as the 115, also able to reach 21 knots and a range of 3000 nautical miles. GTT135 will be presented at the next Monaco Yacht Show, and will be launched in the next few months.