CEO of the Burger Boat Company, Jim Ruffolo, spoke to superyachts.com on the Friday of the Monaco Yacht Show 2019. Jim sat down with Monica Walton to discuss a ‘robust’ new build market in the US.

Having delivered a 103 foot expedition yacht in the summer of 2019, Burger has gone on to deliver another for a client this summer and Ruffolo says the Monaco Yacht Show this year has been fruitful in terms of engagement with both clients and designers on new projects.

Asked about the state of the American new build market, Jim stated “pretty robust. There are obviously a lot of Americans who buy outside of the US on the very large boats but we are getting a lot of enquiries anywhere from 70 up to 100 feet, and that’s a good sweet spot for us.”

The Burger Boat Company target mostly American-based clients, and that is where they find there is most activity. “If you bring it down more regionally,” says Ruffolo, “we are looking along the Eastern seaboard, and there is a lot of interest in our company’s projects there.”

Burger Boats have plans to adapt their marketing more towards this, with the intention of creating a larger client base in the US. “We are doing a lot of commercial work as well, we just signed another contract for a commercial project, a passenger, and that’s going very well.”