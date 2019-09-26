Explaining why Nuvolari Lenard enjoys resilient success in the industry, Carlo said “the challenge is to produce new ideas, to have new ideas. Sometimes it is difficult because we do so many projects that people ask ‘how can you keep going ahead?’, but we aren’t alone. We created an environment of people who are thinking, so I have colleagues, not employees, and we all work together.”

“That is the way we can manage so many projects. Yes the ideas mainly come from myself, Dan and Valentina, but then the idea itself is not enough, you need other people to help you.” Carlo also insists that the key is never to look back, but always forward to the next challenge. “You believe in what you’re doing, and when you finish you look forward.”

Discussing what awaits in the future of the industry, Carlo sees a race to a new dimension of gigantic yachts. “The market is showing a lot of boats. Not to criticise, but maybe there is tension in the market. From the design side I feel a confusion, there are many yacht that don’t seem to care about the most elementary rules of the architecture, but then there are others that are beautiful. It is a moment when there are a lot of boats being produced.”

Riding the wave of this proliferating industry, Carlo Nuvolari is adamant that his team will adhere to their core principles. “We are looking to the quality of what we do. Aesthetically, function, the quality of the object.”

As expected, Nuvolari Lenard has a number of large, exciting projects in the pipeline. “We have three large boats at Lurssen. We have just announced Project Jag, and last week launched Project Testarossa, they are all boats over 100m. Then I have three projects at CRN in Italy. One is a fast aluminium 60m yacht. We do also have a large amount of interior projects, as we take care about the general concept and design of the yacht, the exterior but also the interior decoration.”