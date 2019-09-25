The prosperous year included a number of big name sales for Cecil Wright. The year started with the sale of 66m Feadship Vanish where the brokerage acted both for the buyer and the seller, and quickly moved on to sell the giant 82m Abeking yacht Kibo, representing for the buyer. As the year progressed, Cecil Wright later secured deals on 56m Feadship Hampshire I and more recently 60m Excellence V.

On the brokerage’s current fleet, Chris spoke glowingly of the addition of Arience to Cecil Wright’s charter listing. “Arience is a mixture of art and science, the owner is passionate about both subjects so it was a fitting name. It is a great boat at 60 metres and 1600GT, which is more relevant for a 70m.” Arience is currently undergoing a refit which we see her full charged with every conceivable toy before she heads to the Caribbean for the winter charter season.

This year is the first in which Cecil Wright has exhibited at a stand during the show. On this, Chris said “It is the first year we have had a stand, we felt it was necessary as it has gotten busier and busier and people like to know where to find you. We haven’t gone made, we believe in a small business and keeping our overheads to the minimum so we can offer the best service but we do have a stand just at the back of New Hampshire.”

Eager to build on this successful year, Cecil Wright has already day announced its appointment as Central Agent for the sale of 45m Feadship yacht Space. “The owner is extremely well known for his detail,” says Chris, “so the boat is immaculate and ready to go. That’ll be at anchor as of today.”

Chris Cecil Wright is already looking forward to the year ahead of his brokerage. “I would like to build our charter department more and I hope to be able to announce an around 100m new build sometime soon.” Pushed playfully on his favourites of the yachts he has dealt with, Chris assured they all do different jobs but admitted if he could own any yacht on the market it would be New Hampshire, which has just undergone a huge 8m euro refit.