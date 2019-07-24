Tankoa is the second of the S501 models to be built in the Ancona shipyard, following the delivery of Vertige in 2017. Just like Vertige, Bintador’s exterior profile comes from the pen of Francesco Paszkowski, with the interior being a collaboration between Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini.

Several additional features differentiate Bintador from Vertige. Notably, the superyacht’s hybrid propulsion package reflects the industry’s growing attention to sustainable yachting. Bintador has been tailor-built to the preferences of her Owner, who was involved in the development of the yacht. A touch-and-go helipad has been installed on the foredeck, with a tender and jet-ski also stowed on deck.

Casprini and Paszkowski have made use of natural materials on the interior to give a light and modern tone throughout yacht. Bintador boasts a spacious 5-cabin layout, with the owner’s suite on the main deck and four other guest cabins on the lower deck, which also comes equipped with a gym and beach club. On the upper deck awaits plenty of entertainment for guests to relax in comfort. The dining table has access to a sky lounge, and the foredeck offers a private solarium.

The engineering behind Bintador offers much versatility in her performance. Powered by twin MTU and two 300 kW electric motors, she can run in 4 different modes; Diesel-Electric, Hybrid, Traditional and Booster. In Diesel-Electric, the yacht can travel up to 10.5 knots while making considerable fuel savings and reducing noise levels, making her more environmentally friendly. For higher performance, booster mode can take Bintador up to her top speed of 18 knots with both main engines and generators supplying power to the two electric motors.

Bintador will join the exciting cast of Monaco Yacht Show, alongside superyachts such as Columbus’ 80-metre Dragon. We are looking forward to seeing all of these in action, whilst also gaining an insight into the future of the industry from Superyachts.com’s Breaking News Centre on Port Hercules.