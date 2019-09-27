“Lots of time and attention has been paid to attracting customers digitally and using this to take care of our customers,” said Bob. Initially, this approach came as a result of the considerable expense of print advertising at the turn of the century, but now Denison recognises it is an integral part of running a successful business.

“The shift is going to continue to happen because our world in 2019 is living digitally. Boat shows and magazines are important, but more and more brokers in the industry are looking at how to thrive digitally. With platforms like yours, along with social media and email platforms, it is a really important part of doing business and will be even more so in the years to come.”

Speaking about the 150 feet Richmond yacht Excellence, which is available to charter with the brokerage, family man Bob Denison had his mind on more important things. “Excellence is a great one, it does a lot of charter in the South East and Caribbean. Definitely some activity in the Bahamas, and as I say that I have to remind everybody that there is a lot of help that is still needed in the Bahamas.” Bob urges the industry to continue the great work that has been done to support the Bahamas, asking “people in the industry, if you haven’t given yet then please consider giving to somebody who is supporting the islands, or take your boat there and charter in the Bahamas.”

As attention turned to the great success enjoyed by Denison, Bob underlined both the importance of the digital approach and having a skilled team in achieving this. “We have been able to attract some awesome brokers who know how to take excellent care of their clients. That team, not only the sales but the marketing team, have accomplished really great things. This year we are the number one seller of boats globally over 24 metres. It reflects on those guys taking care of the customer.”