“The US is becoming more and more appealing as a refit destination,” says Brewer. “Any client that is purchasing a vessel and looking for a refit opportunity should consider the United States, certainly the talent there and the pricing structure is competitive with anywhere in the world. We feel we can do a proper job.”

Investment in refit facilities with an intention to take on larger and more challenging projects is driving this. Derecktor recently upgraded its refit facility in Dania Beach, which celebrated 50 years in operation back in 2017. “We have upgraded our lift ways to lift vessels in excess of 200 feet, which has always been a market which has been out of reach for us, so this expansion allows us to reach into that market and do it properly.”

Further to the revamping of Dania Beach, Derecktor is also opening an entirely new facility in Fort Pierce, 90 miles from the current facility. The Fort Pierce facility will provide lifting capability and full shipyard services, also catering for vessels in excess of 200 feet.

Though refit is a focus of Derecktor, they still have a strong pedigree in the construction of large superyachts. “We’ve been doing large refit projects for many years,” explains Brewer, “but we are also boat builders. We built the 85m Cakewalk, so we are certainly familiar with what makes a large boat go.”

Speaking in the Breaking News Centre at Port Hercules, James Brewer is fully embracing the spirit of Monaco. “This show is such an appealing place to showcase one’s projects, Monaco’s Show is always an event we enjoy coming to.”