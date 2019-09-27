When asked about the 42m, a construction that has evolved from the 38m design, it’s exciting to hear how it will differ from its predecessor. Angela begins, “It will be the only 42m that can reach transatlantic on a semi-displacement hull, which means you can reach a top speed of 19-20 knots and a range of 4500 nautical miles.”

She details the differences further, explaining how it’s possible to create something so seaworthy without compromising on aesthetics. Angela continues, “We are combining this light-weight carbon epoxy construction, together with the structural fuel tanks of 5400 litres that give you a very low bar-centre even though our design is very high and voluminous to give you these interior spaces.”

“We will be the only ones that combine a sleek and exterior design that you can only find on sports planing hulls on a semi-displacement hull in that size, with transatlantic range,” she states, confirming the thinking behind what will soon be the next Dominator Yacht to join the fleet.

In fact, the 48m will be a prime showcase of Dominator’s unique vision. “We are very different to the other builders in the industry as we are a family shipyard, ‘boutique tailors’ as we consider ourselves and we really combine extremes for unique results,” Angela describes. So having just celebrated their 20th anniversary, we very much look forward to seeing what the next year brings for Dominator Yachts...