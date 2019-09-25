Jan-Bart begins by outlining the company’s ethos. The values that Feadship must live by in order to stay at the top of the game: “working hard, listening to our clients, devoting attention to every detail, and delivering the dream of our clients.” It’s clear that this mantra is working.

Of course, the yard are responsible for a large number of yachts appearing in the show, but it’s SYZYGY 818 that is officially here with Feadship and there’s no better yacht to showcase the shipyard’s ability. “It’s a very special boat,” Jan-Bart explains, “Well, first of all, it’s full height glass sides and superstructure, double curved, it’s never done before like that. The lines, the shape is amazing and the inside and outside are flowing together. I love the boat!” This is certainly one worth seeing, if faced with the opportunity.

Next, talk turned to environment with Amsterdam becoming the new home for Friendship's latest facility, and their greenest. “Instead of talking about green things we just want to do it! So we thought, OK, let’s make a fantastic location that is as green as possible so we show the right example,” remarks the CEO.

In regards to what’s next for Feadship, when asked about Project 1009, it was clear that little will be disclosed until the yacht is launched. While we might have caught a glimpse of her earlier this year, Jan-Bart doesn’t give too much away; “The boat will be delivered in a little over a year. When it’s there we’ll show you all the details, but for now it’s underwraps!”

To close, Jan-Bart makes it clear that the future is unique: “If you look at the boats that we have delivered over the couple years they’re all unique and they are in between 40m and 110+m but they’re all equally dear to us, so you’ll see more unique boats coming out, like we’ve done over the last couple of years.” We very much look forward to it.