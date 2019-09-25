The big news for Fraser this year? The brokerage’s sale from Azimut-Benetti Group to MarineMax. Raphael comments, “We’ve been working very closely with the MarineMax team. So far it’s been very smooth.”

He continues to speak volumes about the move and its relevance to their target market, “It’s a primarily US based company and this is a market where we are quite strong and we want to increase our footprint further. So all is going well. The team at MarineMax is very happy to work with us and likewise we are very pleased to work with MarineMax.”

Nevertheless, it seems that the USA is already a market in which Fraser is well immersed and is thriving. The CEO begins,“In yachting we’re looking at many markets. You know Asia which is growing and an existing market but we have to be honest and object the US market is the market where there’s a lot of activity and the last few years have been reinforcing that idea…”

With a focus on the country which has experienced a sure rise in yachting interest due to current affairs, Raphael continues, “Over 50% of our charter clientele come from Northern America and in terms of sales we are close to 50% so it’s a very strong market that’s been benefiting from a very strong economy for the past few years. Hopefully it remains.”

However, the US isn’t Fraser’s only focus. Mr Sauleau also notes that management is today at the core of their business, stating that today the company has almost 100 boats under their watchful eye. So with a clear focus on the future, we eagerly anticipate the next year of Fraser Yachts in their exciting new phase.