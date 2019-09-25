“We are delighted to announce that we have recently sold a 59m motor yacht,” said Mark. Aware of the giants in his surroundings, Cavendish continued “Now, I know today, particularly if you look around here, 59m might not seem like a huge yacht anymore. But this is a very special boat. Everybody knows that Heesen is famous for building slightly more lightweight, faster and more contemporary boats and this yacht is exactly that.”

Project Skyfall is backed by 4 engines, emitting an incredible 22 thousand horsepower. While Cavendish admits she won’t win here on length, he bullishly says it will beat every one of them on combined horsepower in one yacht. With a maximum speed of 37 knots, the latest Heesen to be sold is a high performance yacht. This is all without losing any ounce of luxury and quality for the on board experience.

The owner of Project Skyfall is a keen fisherman, and the yacht has been designed to ensure this passion is kept at its core. The stern of the yacht is set up for fishing, with a fish cockpit containing 12-16 rods, while lights have been fitted for night-time fishing. “This will be unique in the real sense of the word, this boat is custom designed from the keel up, from the bow back and the mast down.”

Speaking more broadly on how Heesen manage to sustain their reputation at the top of the industry, Mark said the shipyard has carved out a niche and reputation for high quality, high luxury reliability and delivery on time. “When the boat is delivered, it is delivered according to the specification and it works, the only thing the owner has to do is put his toothpaste and his champagne on board and away you go… and some clothes if you need them.”

We look forward to following the progress of Project Skyfall as she enters construction, and visitors of the Show can visit Heesen-built yachts such as 56m new build Galvas.