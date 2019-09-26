Characterising a Sabrina Monte-Carlo Design is hard to do. It is a chic play of style, creativity and a bespoke approach to each client's desire. Operating in the heart of Monaco, the height of luxury and a superyacht hub, it is clear this designer has refined her approach, claiming her position as the go-interior designer on the stage of luxury and superyacht interiors.

As expected in the Breaking News Centre, news was well and trully broken. The company have already started the show with a bang. Sabrina shared;"This year we have big news because we launched our online store yesterday and we're extremely happy about that!"

Specialising in both yachts and residential properties, we asked Sabrina how she approaches each diverse project, and how she divides her time. "What is nice is we're doing 60% of our turnover in yachting" shares Sabrina. As well as apartments in Monaco and various other residential masterpieces, it seems a natural progression for yacht owners to ask Sabrina to go from onboard design to their residential homes, and it's easy to see why.

Sabrina has 3 boats in Monaco this week which she has been a part of the interior design; 85m Bold, 106m Amadea and the new 90m Oceanco DreAM Boat. Described as being "three compeltely different boats with a different style from a different shipyard" each superyacht has a completely distinct canvas for Sabrina to work her magic, all at a colossal size, perfect for curating a luxurious feeling of comfort.

With the company having been born out of the capital of yachting Monaco itself, it is the perfect addition to the superyacht community, lead by a female talent in the yachting industry, and a predominantly female team. Empowering, innovative and talented, we can't wait to see Sabrina Monte-Carlo go from strength to strength.