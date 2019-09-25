Fully embracing the festive spirit of the show, Jonny sports a fun ‘H25’ anniversary cap to mark the occasion, though the rebrand won’t be staying forever. A tongue-in-cheeck Jonny Horsfield said “I’m absolutely honoured to have been in this industry for this long, and to have survived for this long! Hopefully we survive another 25 years!”

“It is an amazing and stimulating industry that we’re in and we shouldn’t take that for granted.” Guests of the Monaco Yacht Show can pay a visit to Galvas, a 56m Heesen yacht that features a sleek H2-designed exterior.

Along its 25 year journey H2 Yacht Design has worked on projects for some of the world’s most magnificent superyachts, including 123m Al Lusail. “The reality is that you aren’t working iconic yachts the whole time. Something like Al Lusail was an amazing milestone for us but they don’t come along everyday obviously”. This year H2 has already launched Scout, the flagship of the Hakvoort shipyard which Jonny described as “a kind of gentleman’s explorer, with an unusual interior.”

Elsewhere, the design studio is working on the interiors of the world’s largest yacht, the in-construction REV Ocean. “It is the best kept secret,” says Jonny, “We’re obviously very proud and honoured to be part of this amazing project. This yacht is a serious research vessel. We are working mainly on the guest areas but the interior is not going to be traditional, there will be a very cool Scandanavian industrial feel to it which will be revealed.” H2’s founder believes that their experience working on Ulysees is part of the reason why they were chosen to be a part of this exciting project.

After 25 years, Jonny sees the industry as being at a crossroads heading forwards. “In some ways nothing changes but I think things will have to change. There are new designers, non-yacht designers and architects, looking at projects so as an industry we have to keep moving.” The projects of Ulysees and REV Ocean mark a trend of owners entering new-builds that have a different feel about them, able to adventure further than before, and H2 design are more than prepared to meet this challenge.