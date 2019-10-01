Karem starts by sharing with us why refitting at KRM is such a great idea; “It’s up to how good your infrastructure is [...] Istanbul has every material you can reach, and anybody from all around the world can come in very quickly, because we have an international airport near Tuzla with 10-minutes driving to our facility so this is making us a very good location.”

He continues, stressing how perfect KRM’s location in Tuzla is for both owners and crew looking to refit; “You can reach it, you can find every material, you can find infrastructure and also we have shopping malls, restaurants and bars and everything around so it’s good for crew to have fun when they’re refitting their boats!”

So with many obvious reasons why to choose KRM, Superyachts.com asked Karem, the yard’s founder, about their most recent project; a 65m Benetti, M/Y Rahil. “Motor yacht Rahil was coming for the last five years to Turkey but to different shipyards,” Karem explained, “They have a work list and nobody can complete until now, until last year! So we really worked hard on the list, focus and finalised all the works and delivered them in the proper way!”

Not only was this project successful for the owner, yacht and crew, the yard were also able to celebrate their largest refit to date. “Length wise this was the biggest boat we have ever serviced [...] Now we have agreed that for this season they will come again [...] it really means so much to us that they are choosing us again two years in a row!” Karem described the feeling behind such a positive year.

So with a long list of returning customers and some exciting future projects in an increasing size range, we look forward to seeing vessels arrive and depart KRM yard for the duration of the next season.