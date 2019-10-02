“As the boats get larger and larger,” explains Thomas, “there is a much larger space made available by designers for wellness, in particular gyms and spas. That has allowed us to really develop the range and the number of pieces of equipment that work with boats. We are experimenting with new materials, we are now starting to make items out of luxury woods like mahogany, we are also integrating new technology into equipment.”

Part of the new technology Edward speaks about is AV entertainment, incorporated into their machines to ensure that yacht owners benefit from an engaging experience, able to browse the news or watch their favourite Netflix series while working out. Further to this, Gym Marine is always keen to help deliver on the typically extravagant requests of superyacht owners.

“We have done leopard print on kettle bells which was pretty radical for one customer, we have been wrapping things in luxury leather. As I say we are building equipment out of luxury woods and on a more standard customisation we are adding logos and initials. We’ve had requests to make a gold gym, which we’ve not gone completely mad with yet!”

Thomas enjoyed spotting a number of yachts at the Monaco Yacht Show that have had gyms fitted by Gym Marine, but one he is particularly proud of is the recently launched 90m Oceanco DreAMBoat. “We’ve done a good custom job on board,” says Thomas. “We’ve added various custom elements to the machines to personalise them for the owner, it fits with the family’s individual story of who they are.”

Gym Marine is set to open a new office in Amsterdam, a development that Thomas explains is the result of the success his company has enjoyed in both the Dutch and German Market.