Making a world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019 was Lynx Yachts’ YXT 24 Evolution, a 27m support vessel built to maximise an owner’s adventure on the water. Speaking on how the yacht reflects developments in the industry, Rossi said “we are in front of an evolution of the market and profile of the client. There is a space for something different on the market and our boat is something different. It is a different way in which you can enjoy your time at sea.”

The shadow vessel, Rossi explains, helps an owner to save time in daily operation as it removes waiting times for the crew to load toys, giving much more freedom to leave and move from bay to bay in search of the best spots. Following the show, Lynx Yachts are expecting to receive many more enquiries to the YXT 24 after its successful exhibition.

This reflects in general the trend towards explorer vessels in the market, which Filippo Rossi believes his company are fully prepared for. “We are cooperating with different actors in the market… we are well connected with all these suppliers of the marker, we have also presented this year the adventure series, an explorer yacht with the perfect shape to go anywhere in the world. So we are also focused on these full displacement yachts with the endless possibilities to explore the world.”

Rossi believes that his clients now not only want just a shadow vessel, but a shadow vessel that can also act as a mothership, offering large areas for luxury on board living. Again Lynx Yachts has responded to this challenge. “We are creating, thanks to a US customer, a new concept that we are going to call a crossover that will be on the platform of a shadow vessel with half the space of the deck dedicated to hosting big toys and the rest will be a main saloon and accommodation. At the end it will be a big explorer yacht capable to carry all that you want to go anywhere in the world with freedom and safety.”

We look forward to seeing not just the progress in the market of the YXT 24, but also the development of new exciting explorer designs to come from Lynx Yachts.