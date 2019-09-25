“We try to go after everything to the best of our abilities,” Michael began, speaking about the process behind creating some of the world’s largest superyachts. Though Lurssen is only directly exhibiting with TIS this year, the portfolio of Lurssen giants in Port Hercule and at anchor is more than impressive, from new launches like FLYING FOX and AMADEA to classics such as VALERIE. “Quite a Lurssen dominant appearance!” Michael succinctly puts it.

But of course, 111m TIS is really the yacht that stole the show. “Large boats get noticed. She is - I believe - the longest boat to ever appear at the Monaco Yacht Show, so we are quite proud of that. We hope that she continues to show well and people come and have a look at her and appreciate her.”

“It’s about creating the right boat for the right client at the right time,” is how Michael describes Lurssen’s ability to also build smaller; something the yard have recently been trying to promote. He also notes that the yard has built more boats under than 90m than above; something you might not notice when glancing at Monaco’s horizon.

Mr Breman also spoke about the younger yachting audience we see today. Having worked in the industry for a number of years, the Sales Director discusses this change; focus turning from traversing the seas, to a lifestyle on the water. This is a theme that’s sure to continue throughout the week.

The future for Lurssen? With 142m Project Opus currently in the shed, Michael doesn’t give too much away. “We keep everything close to our chest, but I think the next few years are going to see raether interesting projects come out of our doors…” We wait in anticipation.