As leading brokers in Monaco, so evidently in the name of a brokerage like SuperYachtsMonaco, it is easy to be interpreted as niche; catering to a Mediterranean clientele rather than a global audience, or for a coservative audience steeped in tradition. However, this not the case for this leading brokerage firm.

Priding themselves on an "honest and straight forward " service to their global clients, the brokerage have earned their place as a leading brokerage. Jim defines this as; "we've been consistent in our offering and stuck to our basic chore principles". In doing so they remain quintessentially traditional, while also modern and adaptive in how their approach.

Understanding the imperative of digitalisation, SuperYachts Monaco is aware of the shifting landscape in buying and chartering superyachts. "In very simple summary the challenges we face at the moment are challenges brought by the internet" shares Jim frankly. "New brokerages that come through the internet, the market is very crowded. In the past when I started there were a few main players now there are alot of people. The internet empowers people to become cottage industry yacht brokers".

The answer for Jim Evans is to somehow "hold a traditional model but move with the times". To embrace a "new digital reality" like many other industries have had to (take Uber with taxis for example) to be in line with a new digital age.

These original principles have cultivated the loyal following the firm have today. Bringing with them the show the eye-catching golden-glowing Khalilah the famous Palmer Johnson, as well as the contemporary Heiken, a 47-metre Heesen, the brokerage have high hopes for finding the owners for both at the show this year.