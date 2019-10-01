Boris begins by outlining the difference between the yacht management offerings at Swisspath Yachting when it comes to standing out in a saturated market; “We incorporate corporate services into the yachting context. We have a team of international tax advisors that for example will follow the programme of a yacht and therefore are able to anticipate any risks well in advance.”

Stating quite literally that the Swisspath Group work hand in hand, or in fact, across the corridor to Swisspath Yachting, Boris continued, providing examples of the seamless interaction between group sectors and how it can benefit a client; “Similarly our return charter clients will use Swisspath Aviation which is a private aviation department of the company to book their flights to and from their boats. So we’re really able to provide a complete service to the clients that way.”

“It allows us to have a crystal clear picture of the overall operation and therefore much more control and our clients rely on that,” he describes.

And it seems this all-encompassing solution is proving successful. Candice explains the future for the brand; “Swisspath Yachting is expanding and we’ve opened an office in Monaco [...] From there we are doing charter management and retail charter,” she describes, “We’re expanding in all ways which is part of the reason we’re at the Monaco Yacht Show!”

You can learn more about Swisspath Yachting’s services in the full video interview, above.