Redefining the design landscape with ambition and drive, the team at Luxury Projects have taken on a collection of superryacht milestones during their time in the industry. However today, the message from Laura Pomponi is this; she is stepping into new realms, new styles and new partnerships, while keeping the Italian flair of her youthful design house...

Laura Pomponi begun by sharing one of her latest ventures, her build with Benetti. "We are building a 70-metre Benetti, modern, contemporary with really elegant lines so we're really happy that after years of building classic yachts and classic projects this is the year we can express ourselves through the design" shares Laura.

Among these superyacht builds are her bespoke residential projects in between, such as an ultra-proivate residence in the far East, where classic will play with the contemporary, in a design set to please multi-generations including that of the young sons and daughters- a balance hard to strike.

But back to the world of yachting and Luxury Project's couldn't help but tease us with their latest project with Palmer & Johnson, a refit of the shipyard's interior and exterior vessel. Their partnership already solidified by their past project since having worked on head-turner Khalilah "We have quite a nice story of Khalilah the one at the show, one of the outstanding boats for shape and structures, where we did the lighting projects there".

Collaborations are when the design house will really flourish. With luxury projects having partnered with a handful of iconic names in the industry- it is this evolution of partnership which serves to add to an already exciting portfolio. In typical Breaking News style, Laura Pomponi shared information on her newest partnership on a 90-metre project with Oceanco. For Laura working with the Dutch is a new venture, combining technical knowledge with the studio's creative Italian flair. We can't wait to see this come into fruition.

Lastly, we asked whether there has been a transition in the clientele of 2019. Were clients driven by trends? Or were they independent in their thinking, innovation and creativity? As a young design studio the answer is both. Change for the design house is inevitable; "In the next few years we will see a change of history. We're working on cinematic design, changing the images projected to change the ambience and conversion of the space. For sure this is coming. As you see now in the show, we spoke 2/3 years ago about the importance of glass and the indoor and outdoor feeling".

We eagerly anticipate seeing these exciting projects develop for the Luxury Project team, as well as their collaborations with new industry members.