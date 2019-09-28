Since taking the reins of the company founded by his father, Johnny has continued Ocean Alexander’s values in bringing revolutionary designs backed by high engineering to life. Exhibiting the new 90R yacht at the Show, Johnny said “the response has been phenomenal. The boat exhibited here is hull number 5 already, it was only about 6 months ago that we debuted it in the US. We are seeing a phenomenal reception in Europe as well.”

The response in Europe will be particularly please to Johnny, who aims to establish Ocean Alexander as a more dominant figure in the rest of the world. “We have such a large market share in the US and we have a new line of product that was developed three years ago specifically catering to the international market. It is time for us to move outside of our main focus area, which is the US, and try to see the world so to speak.”

Ocean Alexander has recently been working on its Divergence 45 model, a smaller yacht than the yard would normally build yet it is generating significant interest. “Divergence was a really fun project for us. The smallest we have built at 30 metres. It was a project to test the waters to see if our customers, or other customer, would be welcoming to a high-end luxury version on a smaller platform.” Needless to say, it has been a true success. “We are sold out until the end of this year,” reveals Johnny.

In the US market, Ocean Independence has never been stronger and is revelling in its speciality area of 100 foot yachts. With much optimism around the future, we look forward to seeing more of Ocean Alexander in Europe.