Discussing what makes something iconic in this industry, Paris was forthright in his appreciation of the input of owners. “Perhaps the sheer size of the design makes something iconic, but we have been very fortunate with the kind of owners who really push to create something iconic together.” While Oceanco are known for building some of the world’s largest superyachts, Paris insists this isn’t a dedicated focus of the shipyard. “It is not to say we focus on big yachts only. It is client driven. When owners come with new ideas, ‘what ifs’, that is what really triggers us.”

Around the Monaco Yacht Show one will find unique Oceanco creations such as Tranquility, Sunrise and Barbara. One headline attraction is the 90m DreAMboat, delivered earlier this year. DreAMboat is a first time collaboration between two pillars of superyacht design, Espen Øino and Terence Disdale, resulting in an unsurprisingly timeless classic.

Noting the progress of the superyacht industry, Paris recognised the rapidly evolving trends of yachts becoming more efficient, greener and with a better use of power in general. A younger breed of owner with different lifestyles is behind a lot of these changes, and Paris speaks of the desire to go to new and remote destinations. As a shipyard, Oceanco is not contempt with just reacting to these developments. “We want to fit in, but we also want to drive these changes. We want to come up with new ideas to facilitate the evolution, but we are also pragmatic and realistic enough to realise we need to do this together as an industry.”

With an eye on an even better 2020, Oceanco has recently acquired additional facilities to consolidate their construction capabilities, with space for everything from suppliers to training areas. “We are in an ideal position to build bigger, up to 140 metres, but again it comes back to finding the right project, finding the match for the client and building that perfect yacht.”