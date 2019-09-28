Palumbo Group the umbrella group for the stand-out brands; ISA, Columbus, Mondomarine just to name a few, has lots to share this Monaco Yacht Show. Their business model defined as 'sustainable' with a focus on both build and refit, offers a dynamic balance in order to continue to welcome a healthy orderbook of clientele.

However their real star fo the show, a real talking point this MYS is the Columbus giant M/Y Dragon, the 80-metre spectacle launched this year by the yard. Her interior design is by Francesco Guida is a sultry space beautifully curated for luxurious comfort, while her naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l.. is an eye-catching vision across the water.

However the Palumbo Group has lots more to boast about than the colossal M/Y Dragon that dominates the skyline, the activity across their shipyards, particularly SA prides itself on the main shipyard for constructions in Ancona with 7 projects under constructions, up to 67-metres.

We wanted to know what size range is a focus for the yard, and how they see themselves within the market, Francesco shares; "we want to have sustainable growth (don't be too big!) but be able to deliver quality". Delivering 4-5 boats every year, it seems their steady, yet healthy pace, is something to be admired.

Feeling there is a gap in the 24 to 35-metre range, Francesco shares the interest examplified through their success at the Cannes Yacht Show, where this size of the market remains prolific. However with M/Y Dragon the 80-metre Columbos yacht turning heads at the show, their creatiity is uncapped where anything is possible.