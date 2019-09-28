MYS 19: Palumbo Superyachts on a Thriving Portfolio
Joined by Francesco Carbone, General Manager at Palumbo Group, we explored the thriving portfolio of brands within their exciting company, as well as building for the demand of an ever-exciting market...
Palumbo Group the umbrella group for the stand-out brands; ISA, Columbus, Mondomarine just to name a few, has lots to share this Monaco Yacht Show. Their business model defined as 'sustainable' with a focus on both build and refit, offers a dynamic balance in order to continue to welcome a healthy orderbook of clientele.
However their real star fo the show, a real talking point this MYS is the Columbus giant M/Y Dragon, the 80-metre spectacle launched this year by the yard. Her interior design is by Francesco Guida is a sultry space beautifully curated for luxurious comfort, while her naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l.. is an eye-catching vision across the water.
However the Palumbo Group has lots more to boast about than the colossal M/Y Dragon that dominates the skyline, the activity across their shipyards, particularly SA prides itself on the main shipyard for constructions in Ancona with 7 projects under constructions, up to 67-metres.
We wanted to know what size range is a focus for the yard, and how they see themselves within the market, Francesco shares; "we want to have sustainable growth (don't be too big!) but be able to deliver quality". Delivering 4-5 boats every year, it seems their steady, yet healthy pace, is something to be admired.
Feeling there is a gap in the 24 to 35-metre range, Francesco shares the interest examplified through their success at the Cannes Yacht Show, where this size of the market remains prolific. However with M/Y Dragon the 80-metre Columbos yacht turning heads at the show, their creatiity is uncapped where anything is possible.
