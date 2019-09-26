Port Hercules is lined with an array of exquisite gems from Burgess’ fleet this week. “This year is a record breaking year for us,” said Beckett, “we’ve got 25 yachts at the show, 14 in the port and 11 at anchor. The largest we have here is the 126m Octopus which we’ve just listed for sale. We’ve got Secret which is a beautiful 83m Abeking, which is seriously for sale as the owners have bought a larger yacht.”

Among the other Burgess yachts on display is 80m Excellence, available to charter from December having swept up at the Gala awards on Tuesday by winning both the award for Exterior Design and Finest New Superyacht. Elsewhere, 60m Benetti Andreas L is up for sale with Burgess having just completed a refit this year, and sleek exploration-built Adastra is anchored just outside the port. For the leading brokerage in the industry, these accolades are effortless, and remind us the importance of the passion, commitment and drive to reach the goals of perfection.

The year of 2019 has been an incredible one for Burgess, with high profile sales including 85m Areti, 78.4m Eminence and 72.6m Honor. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride this year. When the gate opened at the beginning of the year we set off straight away and closed a number of sales in January and February which is unusual but very exciting. This year will definitely be our best year by quite a big margin.”

To reach such a level of success, a brokerage must be proactive and never rest in an idle state, and Beckett assures Burgess is already looking to the future. “The important thing with the industry is to try and stay ahead of the curve, rather than on the curve. This is something Burgess is renowned for over the years, trying things early on.” The brokerage benefits from a young demographic of employees, from charter and sales brokers to yacht managers, who carry 10 years of experience while still in their early thirties.

The future looks bright for Burgess, and while we enjoy what they have on display at MYS 19, we are already excited about hearing news of more big sales in the coming year.