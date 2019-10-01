“It has been a great moment with all of the owners and his wife,” Fulvio began, “It was a nice ceremony but apart from the ceremony itself what was great is that it is the first moment where we say okay, we start building constructing of the new yacht.” An exciting moment indeed for a yard that is yet to launch their first superyacht.

“It has been emotional for all of us because it’s something we discussed so long with the customer before we started the contract,” Fulvio continued, explaining the reasons why such an owner would want to build with Rossetti, “We have huge experience (122) vessels delivered in heavy duty vessels able to sail in the worst sailing conditions in safety for the people on board. We met a customer that wanted to build an explorer boat and we were the natural answer.”

So with their first vessel in the pipeline, Superyachts.com asked Fulvio what could be expected from the yard in the coming year; “We have bigger boats to come, real explorers,” states Fulvio, “Explorers especially is an area where we are investing time, money and passion, and very soon we will have something else to reveal.” We very much look forward to seeing the results of such hard work come into fruition.