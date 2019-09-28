The Falcon Rig company will bring together the three partners (Perini Navi, Dykstra Naval Architect and Magma Structures) who were involved in the original conception and execution of the Dyna Rig, which stands at 57 metres high on the Maltese Falcon. “We’ve decided to come together in a joint venture to build these rigs and render them available to anyone who chooses to rig their vessels with that particular type of rig,” says Burak.

“For Perini that is a very big departure, it is something that we’ve never done before where we’ve shared our intellectual property with others for a common goal. We feel very strongly that the Falcon rig as a concept really does represent something important for the future of large sailing yachting in particular.”

The move follows a growing interest in large sailing yachts along with the impetus given to green yachting, and Burak believes that through sailing yachts a more environmentally conscious industry is achievable. “Sustainability obviously is a watchword for everyone, and there is no more effective way of being sustainable in yachting than sailing rather than being under power. So, the easier we make sailing, the more sustainable we are.”

With the release of this information to the industry, Burak sees a future where in which there will be an increase of larger size sailing yachts. “The 70, 80 and 90 metre sailing yachts certainly become all the more viable if there is this magnificently simple sailing system.” It is exciting to have the prospect of not just more eco-friendly superyachts, but also of more magnificent large sailing yacht creations to one day rival the likes of the Maltese Falcon.