“Primarily, we’re one of the only, if not the only provisioning service that is licensed to operate on both sides of the world,” begins Tommy. He continues, “We were founded in America but now we have a Monaco business license as well. [...] This is really important for the yacht crew, because they’re able to keep a very consistent communication with their provisioning agent. It’s not a sporadic communication between local island provisioners [...] It’s a very consistent process wherever they are in the world.”

In essence, Shoreside Support is working to make the world smaller for superyachts. Tommy explains, “We also have local feet on the street [...] we can showcase a lot of local produce that their destination has to offer. If you’re just shipping South of France produce to Italy you don’t really get to showcase the Italian local produce in Sardinia for example!”

Exhibiting this year at the Monaco Yacht Show in partnership with Petrossian Caviar, Shoreside Support is looking forward to the next few seasons of shows and hoping to improve their services by learning season on season.

Speaking of the future, Tommy described, “The next big stop for us is the Antigua Charter Yacht Show, which is one of my favourite shows. They do a really good job of keeping it industry only.” Sponsoring the Antigua Charter Show this year, Shoreside Support is hoping to head back to the Caribbean this week to `focus more on their export programme.’

Tommy closes, looking to the future of the company, “For next Med season, we’re going to be able to kind of open the flood gates to get as many new clients that want to work with us. The first two seasons - this is the end of the second season - were really focused on learning [...] This third year we’re really ready to take on Med season.”