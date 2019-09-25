Gulf Craft's standout builds offer more than what meets the eye; for the leading builders, it's all about a "complete project". The Chairman shared just what makes them unique, their ability to do just this; "we build everything in-house, we control the quality of the build, the cost and the delivery. These all advantages for the customer".

Coming from the region of the UAE, they pride themselves on such a bespoke approach, making them a stand-out innovator within their field, for the UAE and across the global yachting industry.

Bringing the Majesty 140, straight off having won the best interior design in Cannes, the shipyard have proved through their exciting portfolio they are capable of delivering quality at an unrivalled level.

Mr. Alshaali shares; "There are a lot of things unique about the Majesty 140, as Gulf Craft give space across all our brands and all our sizes". Mr. Alshaali continues; "Wherever you walk it feels spacious, it feels easy to move" proving size doesn't have to dictate substance.

How important is it for the shipyard as a leading maritime member of the UAE, a quickly evolving region for superyachting? "We come from this background of challenge" shares Mr. Alshaali, who explains that his role goes beyond the accolades of his yard, but a regional push towards an ambitious reinvention of the UAE, as a yachting hub for all to enjoy.

With the UAE fast developing as a yachting hub for the ultra-elite, Gulf Craft have paved the way as a leader in yachting, proving with commitment, drive and the pursuit of excellence comes success.

We look forward to seeing the shipyard go from strength to strength, as well as seeing the yachting hub of the UAE develop.