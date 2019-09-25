Of course all eyes this week are on the 135, who has been cruising around the Med since her delivery earlier this summer. Stefano revealed a few choice details about the superyacht and her owner, including that she was built as a family boat - with 11 cabins, to cater for a large family for entertainment and leisure time. This is, as Stefano reminds us, in line with CRN’s motto and long-time ethos, ‘we build your dream with your own hands’. Tours are very private, but available for those who know the right people.

We also touched upon the in-construction 138, of which details have been kept rather private since the construction update earlier this year. This 62m will be ready for delivery in spring 2021. She features Omega design, a noticeably familiar theme of a CRN superyacht, and contemporary, fresh Pulina DNA-styled interiors. Not unlike the 79m, the 138 will also play host to a number of cabins, making her an ideal vessel for charter.

We asked CRN if this meant that the brand was now looking more exclusively at the 60m+ market, given these recent builds. The official response was that the brand is now focusing mainly on the 70-80m market, as that is where the shipyard has recently delivered its majority of builds in the last few years, and dominated in quality and richness. This is of course down to CRN’s client-oriented approach, and makes sense given the recent shift in the industry with increased demand for bigger and bigger builds.

Of course, our most pertinent question was regarding what was on the horizon for CRN this year and the next, and how it planned to follow up this year’s feats. Next year will see the 62m Nuvolari Lenard-designed yacht hit the water for delivery early next year. Apart from the aforementioned 62m 138, CRN will also see a 70m hit the water in 2022 – and if this weren’t enough, a 60m fast aluminium build will also leave the yard to reach a minimum guaranteed cruising speed at full weight of 21.5 knots.