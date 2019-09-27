Aside from recent Heesen delivery, Galvas, which is here in the show, Reymond Langton has delivered a colossal number of projects in the past year. Andrew begins, “We’ve delivered seven boats in just over the last 12 months [...] it’s quite a lot of exciting ones that we’ve delivered such as Bravo Eugenia, Lady S and the Nobiskrug, Artefact is just about to deliver. Moving on to the future we have three boats in the sort of hundred metre plus which I can’t really name but they’re quite exciting projects.”

And the positive news continues. Andrew shares, “We have some of our clients here, so we’re going round looking at some yachts with them [...] We’ve had quite a number of new enquiries this summer so that’s quite encouraging for the yacht market itself.” So great news for the pair, and also for the industry.

Nevertheless, when asked about one particular type of client - the ‘new generation’ - Pascale’s response was simple; “Maybe we’re getting older so the clients are getting younger!” So it may be, but it’s clear that the industry is indeed changing in one way or another…

In fact, the designer noted a key trend that we are yet to discuss here in the studio. Pascale explained, “Some of the clients now they are living on their yacht longer [...] it’s quite surprising it’s a new trend. A lot of our clients now spend more time than expected on their yacht.” Pascale offered AVIVA as a case study, where the owner is now spending up to eight months of the year onboard in a trend that we’ll be sure to explore more over the coming days here in the Breaking News Centre.