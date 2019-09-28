As the Monaco Yacht Show comes to an end, Tankoa Yacht’s Giuseppe Mazza visited the Breaking News Centre to express his delight after a week that has heralded the first time that Tankoa has exhibited two yachts at the Show in Port Hercules.

The yachts on show were recent 50m delivery Bintador, along with the Italian shipyard’s flagship 72m Solo. Speaking of Bintador, the second of Tankoa’s 50m range, Mazza said “this is a hybrid transmission vessel. We built it on the wave of success of Vertige who was the first boat launched. It is having great success as with all this attention to efficiency and the green situation, the hybrid systems. She has cruised over 4,000 miles during the summer. It is great news and we hope to continue on this path.”

Many enthusiasts of the show would have marked the 72m Solo as a must-visit superyacht, and Mazza explains how she has been an instant success on the charter market. “As soon as Solo hit the water this summer she was booked for 10 weeks of charter. It means the market and the yachting enthusiasts are keeping an eye on us. We are a fairly young company because we were established 10 years ago. So far we are happy with what we have done but there is always time to improve.”

A successful week at Monaco has not just seen Tankoa celebrate two magnificently built yachts, but also set in motion the process of signing their next projects. The shipyard already has two new 50 metres in construction, with the first due for delivery in summer of 2020, and during the Monaco Yacht Show Tankoa announced a larger 70-metre concept ‘Next 70’. Continuing Tankoa’s close partnership with designer Francesco Paszkowski, Next 70 has already attracted interest from potential clients, and Mazza hopes that in the coming weeks more projects will come to fruition on the back on this busy week.