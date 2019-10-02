Having spent almost 15 years in the yachting industry, and 30 in sales and marketing, Mark saw the absence of an all-encompassing text to guide marketers, and decided to act. “What it tried to do,” explains Duncan, “is bring together all the elements of marketing, communications and a lot of sales, into an A-Z so everybody can see how exactly all the elements work together to result in a better user experience and smarter marketing.”

Along his journey to publishing the book, Mark Duncan received help from some of the most influential names in the industry, including CEOs of Burgess and Fraser, Jonathan Beckett and Raphael Sauleau. Grateful for their input in making his book the best it could be, Duncan reveals how they even took the time to read through a draft on Microsoft Word and give feedback as to what ideas needed incorporating or amending.

Expanding on some of the top tips included in the book, Duncan stressed the importance of following a client through their entire journey, pinpointing this as a trait of the most successful people in the industry.

“There is a statistic that says 20% of all sales people are getting 80% of all business, and it goes on to talk about why that is. One of the main reasons is being there with the client in the long run.” Not leaving clients at the point a contract is signed or a selection is sent, Duncan urges those in the business to guide clients and be on hand to answer any extra questions when they arise. “One of the biggest secrets is making sure you’re there when your clients need you.”

Mark Duncan’s book is a must-read for aspiring marketers and brokers in the industry, boasting an impressive list of influences to create a holistic work that has never existed before in this industry.