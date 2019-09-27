Of course, no interview with the show director would be complete without a full rundown of the fleet. Gaelle begins,“It’s the first time ever we’ve got such a fantastic fleet of 125 superyachts, in terms of tonnage i think it’s the most impressive one, with a lot of big boats, we have actually 14 yachts over 70 metres and two yachts larger than 100 metres in length. Especially one achieving 111m which is TIS.”

However, it’s not just the meterage of the yachts on show that matters. “The yacht show is only a matter of luxury, a matter of quality,” reminds Gaelle, “The size doesn’t really count here in Monaco!”

But aside from an impressive superyacht showcase, what really stands out about the MYS, in comparison to other global yacht shows, is their ability to adapt and improve year after year. Gaelle explains, “As you may know, our role is to help the yachting industry connect to new clients. One of two things we’ve developed over the years and made better is the Sapphire Experience Programme which comprises different kinds of services for newcomers to the industry to help them have good moments here on Port Hercule…”

She continues, stating the clever initiatives that make this show extra special; “This programme goes with the educational part of the programme which is called The Summit, it’s organised on the eve of the yacht show with very progressional people from the industry coming, talking about their job, talking about any question they may ask before chartering a yacht or buying a yacht.”

Clearly creating a client/exhibitor experience that’s a level above the rest, and continually improving, we look forward to welcoming Gaelle back into the studio in a year’s time, to find out what’s next for the ever-evolving platform of the Monaco Yacht Show. Watch the full interview above.