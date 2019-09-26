In this exclusive interview, Paolo reveals to us that the secret to their success as a brokerage rests simply on their history and heritage, of which they have an abundance - 237 years to be precise.

Camper & Nicholsons are boasting 6 vessels here at the show this year, as well as several others outside of the dock. In terms of what we can expect to see throughout the show, Paolo reveals to us that the main importance of the show is not in terms of deals, but 'an important window' in networking and relationship-building, the significance of which should not be underestimated in the yachting and brokerage industry.

'Monaco is an important occasion for networking, and that's the best outcome we can expect from Monaco.' he reiterated.

As owner's become increasingly eco-conscious, asking more questions on sustainability and ocean conservation, Paolo reveals that Camper & Nicholsons are 'very cautious' on the matter of social responsibility, forming partnerships such as that with Mission Blue and considering the issue a foundation of yachting.

Of course, market trends remain exciting, as well as indicative of owner's whose desires evolve generationally. Paolo reveals that it is not just enough to sell a yacht, but also to 'export the yachting lifestyle' - that is, all of the services and facilities which surround the whole yachting industry.

In terms of what is on the horizon for the brokerage firm, Camper & Nicholsons will be setting up a new venture in 2020 - details of which could not be disclosed at the moment, but will be in line with the core business.

With new requirements, new lifestyles and a progressive outlook, Camper & Nicholsons considers staying ahead of the curve as paramount in their philosophy. Paolo reveals that technology is a particular cornerstone - however, this is not to say that it will ever replace interpersonal relationships, which will always prevail in the business.

As a final comment, Paolo emphasised that lots of changes are on the horizon for the firm, moving from a traditional to a more modern outlook and business model, to cater for ever-evolving markets.

We will certainly be keeping our ears close to the ground for further developments from this dynamic brokerage firm, and wish Camper & Nicholsons the best of luck in their upcoming ventures.