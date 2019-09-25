“It is always and honour and a pleasure to go on these boats,” said Tim. “Probably all of the boats at the show, but especially mine, are a triumph of craftsmanship. You take the best of a Rolls Royce car and multiply it by one thousand, and that’s what you get in these yachts. They are the epitome of craftsmanship and what the craftsman’s hands can create.”

On display at the show this year is Tim’s latest creation, the 67.6m Amels yacht Aurora Borealis. Another of the Amels Limited Edition series, Aurora Borealis actually began based on a smaller model but the client’s request for a larger yacht means this is a unique standalone edition. “I’m very, very pleased with it, the client is very happy and there has been some talk of already making a bigger boat.”

Asked whether he preferred working on bigger builds, Tim’s response was conclusive. “Oh yes.” The possibilities that come with the larger categories of yacht are something that appeals to the multi-award winning designer. “I’ve been fortunate to have clients come to me and say I want a boat of this size, be it 100 or 150 metres. It is always wonderful to have these opportunities. When you’re designing a boat of that size, specifically the exterior, you get the opportunity to make really gracious lines and make a really beautiful object.”

Tim promises that there will be a couple of his designs being launches in the coming year, and disclosed that he signed another confidentiality agreement only this week. “It is a busy year ahead, and I’m not starving yet.”