Barracuda is an explorer yacht that bears a beautiful and bold design, fruit of a collaboration with Jonny Horsfield from H2 Design. “One key thing,” says Patrik, “is that the yacht is based on our 74-77 metre platform of which we have built many.” Vicky and Talisman C are two of the standout yachts to come from this platform, along with the well-travelled motor yacht Go, which was exhibited at last year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

“It is a well proven design that now has evolved further with performance levels; it is the best in class in terms of low noise levels and an efficient hull. Jonny has created a new design on top of that with a huge beach club and lots of entertainment areas, garages for large tenders and an inside-outside feel for the yacht.”

Having moved back to Turkey to join Turquoise earlier this year, Patrik is excited by the opportunities that the shipyard has, with clients spanning the continent from the Americas to Europe and Australia. While joking that the only continent he needs to add is Antarctica, Patrik revealed that one of the in construction yachts is in fact being built for the purpose of venturing to Antarctica. Turquoise currently has four major projects in construction, including this 56m Antarctica-bound explorer, along with two designs from Vallicelli that are based on the 74 metre platform.

Turquoise’s recent constructions reflect the market trend that is seeing a proliferation of Explorer vessels stemming from a younger and more adventurous owner. Busier than ever before, Patrik is adamant that, with the largest yacht to date delivered, the shipyard “will not stop there.” Having 3 strong design platforms and an excellent in-house naval architect team, Turquoise is ready to take on more complex solutions for future clients.