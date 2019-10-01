The CEO started by sharing with Superyachts.com a number of new technologies, set to revolutionise the on board experience; “The first one is an important breakthrough solution that is an audio amplifier that is enclosed in one work unit. It is a very technical solution.”

Maurizo explains, “Imagine that in a boat around 20m-40m there are many speakers. And if you can manage these speakers with only one work instead of having a huge rack it enables much more efficient and much more space for the final client.” A simple thought process, but one that is easier said than done. And this isn’t the only new product that Videoworks wish to share with us….

The next is an invisible speaker which enables owners and guests to feel the audio… rather than just hear it! Maurizo continues, “Imagine in our CRN last solution we put this invisible speakers around the swimming pool, so you are in the swimming pool you can feel the ambience, you can feel the good feeling!” With such inventions creating an all-together more exciting experience when it comes to technology on board, it’s not surprising then, that the brand has expanded beyond its Italian roots.

“All the main italian shipyards are our clients,” Maurizo describes, “For us, the second market is the Dutch market, so Holland, we opened three years ago a new branch over there [...] the third market in terms of refitting or service is Florida is Fort Lauderdale. So for us to have our base in the three main areas of the world is something that realises the internationalisation of our company.

“We started as an italian company but we would like to be really an international company,” Maurizo closes, and with such streamlined solutions up their sleeve, this is sure to be a likely progression. Watch the interview in full in the video above.